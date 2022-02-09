Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viscount Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viscount Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

About Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS)

Viscount Systems, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing of physical access control and telephone entry products. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in designing, producing, and selling of intercom and door access control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viscount Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscount Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.