VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

