Vocera Communications (VCRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Vocera Communications to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VCRA opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

