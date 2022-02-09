Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) is Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s 8th Largest Position

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York reduced its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,911 shares during the quarter. Vor Biopharma accounts for 2.2% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York owned approximately 0.25% of Vor Biopharma worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 54.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOR traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

