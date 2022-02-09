Voya Investment Management LLC Has $36.94 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $36,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $276.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $276.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.97 and a 200-day moving average of $250.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

