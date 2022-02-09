Voya Investment Management LLC Has $53.70 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $53,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.79 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

