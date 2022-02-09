Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 16,459 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $64,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

