Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,557 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $33,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after buying an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19,963.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.24 and a 200-day moving average of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.