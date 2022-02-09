Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 487,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,168,000 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Vroom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

