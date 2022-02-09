Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Reaches $5.05 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $7,705.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.07 or 0.00499887 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 235,819,606 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

