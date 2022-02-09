Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,213. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

