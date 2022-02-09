Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 163,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,213. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

