Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,857 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,268,000 after acquiring an additional 237,065 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 31,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,156,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,432,000 after purchasing an additional 361,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

ETN opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

