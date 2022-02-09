Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,949,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,168,000 after buying an additional 47,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

