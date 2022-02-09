Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

FAST opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

