Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

