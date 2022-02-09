Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

