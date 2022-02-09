Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

NYSE:WBS opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

