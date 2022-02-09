Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 19,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,121,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.
WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
