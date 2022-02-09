Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 19,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,121,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Get Weibo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.