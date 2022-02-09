Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WMK opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Weis Markets has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $68.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 283.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

