Weitz Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 3.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $80,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CoStar Group by 898.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 927.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after acquiring an additional 760,701 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. 37,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,753. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.