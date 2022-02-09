Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,001,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,134,000 after buying an additional 384,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,367,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,657,000 after buying an additional 1,054,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

