Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,019,000.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

DMO stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.