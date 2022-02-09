Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Cowen cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.76.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

