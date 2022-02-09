Western Forest Products (WEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$703.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Featured Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.