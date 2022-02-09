Western Forest Products (WEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$703.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

