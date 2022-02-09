Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,600 ($48.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,110 ($42.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,017.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,083.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($30.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,510 ($47.46). The firm has a market cap of £14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

