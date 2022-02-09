Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,600 ($48.68) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON WPM opened at GBX 3,110 ($42.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £14.01 billion and a PE ratio of 30.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($30.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,510 ($47.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,017.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,083.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.