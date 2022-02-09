Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.45.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$52.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a PE ratio of 30.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$59.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

