Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 155,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,353,650 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

