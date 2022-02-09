Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Acquires 8,253 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Spain ETF accounts for 2.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000.

NYSEARCA:EWP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

