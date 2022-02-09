Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

BND stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.08. 75,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $87.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

