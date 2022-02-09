White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 59,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 48,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$101.72 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.