White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

WTM stock traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,043.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,020.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,070.14.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

