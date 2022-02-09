White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.92 EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.
WTM traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,043.50. 17,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,020.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,070.14. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.
Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
