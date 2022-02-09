Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.81).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 198.29 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 193.40 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.90). The company has a market cap of £514.85 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.11.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.