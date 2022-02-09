William D. Turner Sells 10,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $487.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000.

SRRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

