Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WTW stock traded down $10.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

