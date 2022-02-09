WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WSC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.69. 8,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after buying an additional 494,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.