Wings Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Wings has a market cap of $1.62 million and $14.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00042067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars.

