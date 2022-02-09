Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells $20,963.44 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Christopher David West sold 316 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $20,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WGO opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $98,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

