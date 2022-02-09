WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.72. 69,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 110,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EES. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

