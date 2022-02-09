WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.72. 69,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 110,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EES. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.