Wolfe Research Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $32.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. 516,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,146,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

