Wolverine Trading LLC Has $232,000 Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNYA. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 77.4% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19,187.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth $814,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

