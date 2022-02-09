Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 70,996 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period.

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

