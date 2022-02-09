Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 4.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.48 ($0.06). 1,649,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,281,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.06).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £83.10 million and a P/E ratio of -44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.
About Woodbois (LON:WBI)
