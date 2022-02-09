Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 4.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.48 ($0.06). 1,649,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,281,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.06).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £83.10 million and a P/E ratio of -44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

