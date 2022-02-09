X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.22 and last traded at $41.32. Approximately 42,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 191,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $4,838,000.

