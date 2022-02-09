XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $37.17

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.17, but opened at $39.40. XPeng shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 165,540 shares trading hands.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

