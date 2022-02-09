Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Xylem by 125.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 32.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. 41,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

