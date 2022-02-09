Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.
In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. 41,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
