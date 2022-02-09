Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

