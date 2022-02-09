yOUcash Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $264,125.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00106938 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,584,542 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars.

